MEREDITH — A Laconia woman is challenging the suspension of her driver’s license, arguing police lacked probable cause to arrest her for aggravated DWI after she was thrown from her car.
Madeline T. Smith, 21, of 217 North Main Street, Laconia, was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she was initially listed in critical condition after police found her wrecked car off Meredith Neck Road before dawn on May 18. Smith was lying in the road. No other vehicles were involved, and Smith was the car’s only occupant.
At the crash scene, Lt. Michael Harper detected the odor of alcohol on Smith’s breath and prepared a warrant for a blood test. The test showed Smith’s blood alcohol content was .089%, according to documents contained in an appeal filed Oct. 18 in Belknap County Superior Court.
Smith requested a hearing before the Department of Safety, Bureau of Hearings. On Sept. 5, Elizabeth Bielecki, Division of Motor Vehicles director, upheld the hearing officer’s determination that Smith’s license should be suspended for six months.
The hearing officer found no possible explanation for Smith’s car accident other than impairment, as evidenced by the odor of alcohol; her admission to drinking;, slurred, slow speech and several beer cans near the crash.
Attorney David Bownes of Laconia, acting on Smith’s behalf, raised several issues on appeal, including whether the blood alcohol level result was accurate, because the test was done 4 1/2 hours after the accident, and whether Meredith police had a “reasonable suspicion” to arrest Smith for DWI.
A hearing is scheduled in Belknap County Superior Court for Jan. 3 at 9 a.m.
