A nationally ranked high school lacrosse player has gone to court to challenge a New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association rule that will prevent him from playing lacrosse next spring, when he will be a senior.
A lawsuit filed on behalf of Concord resident Quinton Cepiel challenges the ability of the NHIAA to enact rules that impact all student-athletes without following procedures similar to those of government rulemaking, which require proper notice, opportunity for input and ratification by a legislative body.
Without a ruling from a judge, Cepiel will not be able to play lacrosse his senior year at Bishop Guertin High School in Nashua, a state powerhouse in lacrosse.
The COVID-19 shutdown wiped out his opportunity to play his first year in high school, and an injury benched Cepiel the following year.
But the NHIAA’s eight-semester rule does not take such hardships into account, the lawsuit alleges.
“Every case is different, everyone is different,” Cepiel, 18, said in a telephone interview last week. Cepiel is ranked as the 12th top lacrosse prospect for 2023, according to the siriuslacrosse website.
He has verbally committed to attend Brown University.
Officials with the NHIAA and Bishop Guertin, which is also named in the suit, did not return calls seeking comment.
The lawsuit was filed two weeks ago in Merrimack County Superior Court. Last week, Concord lawyer Michael Lewis also requested an injunction, asking a judge to block the NHIAA from enforcing the eight-semester rule, which limits a student-athlete’s eligibility to eight consecutive semesters.
Lewis said the NHIAA should take into account the fact that COVID-19 wiped out a season for all athletes.
“All of us had to scramble to figure out how to improvise our kids’ education when the system basically shut down on us,” Lewis said. “For a year, a core part of his education, sports, was cut off by the NHIAA.”
Cepiel attended Cardigan Mountain School, and the NHIAA counted his final year at the school as his freshman year, even though he enrolled in ninth grade when he left Cardigan.
Cepiel’s case resembles that of Hannah Thompson, a Winnacunet High School of Hampton senior who asked a judge to rule that she was eligible to play softball as a senior this past spring. Like Cepiel, she had attended a prep school, and her final year in the prep school counted as her first year in high school.
Merrimack County Superior Court Judge Andrew Schulman said if he granted a make-up season for students who opted to attend high school an extra year, he would displace a four-year student who already lost one season.
Lewis said his challenge is different.
He relies on a 1982 decision by the New Hampshire Supreme Court, which determined that NHIAA regulation of athletics amounts to a state action, and thus it must follow the due process clauses of the federal and state constitutions. Thus, the lawsuit says, the NHIAA needs to follow the state Administrative Procedures Act when it comes to adopting rules.
The act, which controls how executive agencies adopt rules, requires a proper notice, an opportunity for input and review and final approval by a legislative committee.
The NHIAA has said that the eight-semester rule promotes timely process toward graduation, promotes equality of competition and increases the number of students eligible to participate in sports.
Cepiel said he has played in past summers as a midfielder with a club team, the New Hampshire Tomahawks, which is not associated with a particular school. He said he loved Cardigan Mountain School, and acknowledged attending there in eighth and ninth grade.
“I never thought it would end up biting me,” said Cepiel, whose father is a corporate lawyer and mother teaches at St. Paul’s School.
He initially enrolled in St. Paul’s School as a freshman. He decided to transfer to Bishop Guertin, but a knee injury meant he couldn’t compete that spring.
He played for Bishop Guertin this past spring, and hopes to do so next spring. He acknowledged knowing that when he transferred to Bishop Guertin it could end up being a struggle to play in his senior year, but two years ago he figured they’d work something out.
“As it’s approaching,” he said, “and I’m disappointed.”