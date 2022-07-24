Quinton Cepiel

Quinton Cepiel plays lacrosse for Bishop Guertin High School in this undated photo.

 Michael Lewis

A nationally ranked high school lacrosse player has gone to court to challenge a New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association rule that will prevent him from playing lacrosse next spring, when he will be a senior.

A lawsuit filed on behalf of Concord resident Quinton Cepiel challenges the ability of the NHIAA to enact rules that impact all student-athletes without following procedures similar to those of government rulemaking, which require proper notice, opportunity for input and ratification by a legislative body.