As supporters of Canterbury hermit and squatter David “River Dave” Lidstone consider how they might return him to the property where he has lived for 27 years, a land-use expert is advising them to begin by asking the property owner to grant him a subdivision.
But Tony Giunta, director of project development at the Nobis Group as well as a former four-term mayor of Franklin, cautioned the supporters that even if their request is granted -- and so far property owner Leonard Giles of Vermont has been steadfast that he wants Lidstone gone – they still have a mountain to climb.
And it just happens to be the tallest mountain in the world.
“There’s no question about it. It is amounting to an Everest climb in this particular situation,” Giunta said Tuesday.
Less than 24 hours earlier, the Canterbury Board of Selectmen at its regular meeting considered the plight of River Dave, who by some accounts has been on the land in question for more than a quarter century.
The town notified Giles in 2015 that he may have had “a potential squatter on his land,” but to date it has let the matter play out as a civil dispute between Lidstone and Giles.
Giunta said his hometown had the same situation a couple years ago, but with a twist: a group of homeless people settled along the Winnipesaukee River above the downtown and defiled it with human waste and the detritus of intravenous drug use.
When the city approached the property owner, Giunta said the owner said the homeless people had permission to be there, meaning law enforcement could not be summoned to remove or arrest them for trespassing.
Had the occupation of the property posed a threat to public health, state agencies such as the Department of Environmental Services could have been asked to intervene, said Giunta,
The mayor agreed with the Canterbury selectmen that even if Lidstone gets an opportunity to build a legal dwelling on the land he has squatted on, it would still be difficult for him to receive the state and local permits needed.
The work might also require federal approval, he said, if there are any endangered species in the impacted area.
But “the hardest part,” said Giunta, will be “to get the (property owner) to say ‘sure’” to subdividing his land. The Canterbury selectmen said Monday that Lidstone’s friends should also consider looking for another place for him to live because of the many obstacles they face.
Among those obstacles is whether the structure Lidstone might build is permitted by town zoning regulations, said Giunta.
“How many acres would it take to have a building lot? Is it viable? What does it mean for shoreland protection? How far back does he have to be from the river? Can the soils support a septic system?,” and could a well be dug within a safe distance from it, he asked.
As the selectmen said, the hypothetical lot would also have to have road frontage to permit access for emergency vehicles, Giunta continued, adding that if town requirements are met, then the site-plan application “goes down to the state and you’re going to need an alteration of terrain permit, possibly, watershed management and there may be wetlands issues.”