The Langdon woman who had 26 horses removed from her property was adamant that she knows how to care for horses.
“I am not an abuser,” said Alexandra Beck, 65.
On Monday, Beck appeared in Sullivan Superior Court via video, with her attorney Jay Buckey, to enter a no contest plea to a misdemeanor count of animal cruelty.
As part of a negotiated plea agreement, Beck will not be charged with three additional counts of animal cruelty, or other charges related to her allegedly altering a state document.
Beck told Judge Brian Tucker that she has been riding horses since the age of 7, and that she knows how to care for and treat horses. Buckey said the unfortunate situation involving Beck and her one-time animal rescue is because she loves animals so much.
“Ms. Beck has a real lifelong history of caring for animals,” Buckey said.
Beck was taking in horses that would otherwise go to a slaughter house, Buckey said, at a time when she was dealing with health issues brought on by multiple sclerosis and other ailments.
Assistant Sullivan County Attorney Geoffrey Gallagher said the state considers this a case of someone who took on more than they could handle.
“She had difficulty saying no ... even when it was beyond her ability to care for the animals,” Gallagher said.
Investigators with the state Department of Agriculture started looking into Beck’s St. Francis Farm Rescue Sanctuary in September 2018, after she adopted out a horse to Missouri.
The horse arrived at its new home in poor condition, with a certificate from the state stating it was healthy. Beck allegedly altered the certificate to hide the horse’s true condition, according to court records.
Beck keeps her rescue animals on four different properties in Langdon. The state inspectors found many horses in poor condition due to a severe lack of food and water, according to a police report.
Many other horses were in need of medical attention as well, according to court records.
A subsequent inspection in November 2018 found the animals in poor shape, with some acting lethargic and showing signs of continued malnutrition, according to court records. Police sought a court order and on Nov. 21 nine of the horses were seized.
A December 2018 follow-up inspection by Department of Agriculture veterinarians found continued poor conditions. In January 2019, Beck told police she would not allow another inspection of her properties or animals without a court order, according to court records.
Officials then got an order to take the remaining 17 horses from Beck, according to court records. On Jan. 25, law enforcement and Department of Agriculture officials seized 17 horses and removed them from Beck’s property.
As part of the plea agreement, Beck is prohibited from having more than four horses on her property going forward.
She was sentenced to six months in the House of Corrections; all of that jail time is suspended.