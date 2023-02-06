Testifying via video at an in-person committee hearing last week, Mollie Morissette tells how she learned that an area day care worker administered corporal punishment to her 3-year-old son with no legal consequence.
CONCORD — Mollie Morissette, an elementary school teacher in Chichester, said a gaping loophole in state law let a day care worker regularly use corporal punishment on her 3-year-old son without risking criminal prosecution.
“How can there be no consequences or punishment for a worker who assaulted my child and an administrator who allowed this to happen?” Morissette asked members of the Senate Executive Departments and Administration Committee last week.
While state regulations already forbid workers at day care centers from using force to punish children in their care, a bipartisan group of lawmakers and lawyers urged the Legislature to address the situation through legislation (SB 206).
Morissette told lawmakers that starting in January 2022, she noticed alarming behaviors from her son, who was attending an unidentified multi-age classroom at an area child care center.
“He was having a hard time listening, problems with impulse control. When we asked him to do something as simple as put shoes away, he would run away from us, looking for exits,” she recalled.
After seeking occupational therapy for her son, she and her husband learned a staff member at the day care center had been “aggressively grabbing” their son at least once a week.
An investigation by the state’s child care licensing unit concluded this had gone on since June 2021, and the supervisor of the day care had known it was happening and nothing had been done about it, she said.
State law provides defense
The Concord Police Department, the licensing unit and office of Child Advocate Cassandra Sanchez all concluded that no crime had been committed.
“This doesn’t seem to pass the common-sense test,” Morissette said.
Tony Sculimbrene, a Nashua lawyer, said state law provides a defense for child care workers who administer corporal punishment.
The law states anyone working in a child care program, licensed by the state or not, can use the “minimum physical contact necessary to protect the child, other children, staff or general public from harm.”
This also relieves the supervisor of the program from any responsibility to report any corporal punishment to authorities, he said.
“As a result, both the person involved and their supervisor who made no report to law enforcement … those people can go on and keep working in child care facilities without any punishment,” Sculimbrene said.
Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry, said she was stunned when Morissette and other parents with children at the center shared similar stories.
SB206 makes it a crime for a child care worker to use corporal punishment, would require mandatory reporting to the state licensing unit when it happens and make clear this fits into the definition of child abuse in day care regulations.
Under this measure, corporal punishment in child care would equal “endangerment” of a child.
“The goal is to make sure that this never happens again,” said Carson, the bill’s lead sponsor.
A ban in custody cases
State Sen. Debra Altschiller, D-Stratham, said the legislation would dovetail with a recent state law banning corporal punishment in child custody cases.
“This is really a great next step to protecting children,” Altschiller said.
Heather Menezes, a lawyer with Shaheen and Gordon who worked with affected families on this case, said, “They didn’t know until many months later that this was actually going on.”
One of the problems with the current state of affairs is that without reporting, the state can’t track the worker, she said.
“There was nothing to stop this person from working at another facility,” Menezes said.
Under the bill, those found guilty of the crime would be placed on a registry that child care program administrators can consult before hiring a staffer.
“As the law stands now, there is a safe harbor for these folks to do corporal punishment and mistreat these children,” Menezes said. “Every time this is brought up, people are shocked this is the way the law is right now.”
Marianne Barter, executive director with Merrimack Valley Day Care Services, registered opposition to the bill and urged lawmakers to be careful in how they define the conduct.
“What happened to these families is horrific,” Barter began.
But, she went on, “I want to make sure child care providers understand what the rule is, the ramifications of the rule and making sure it is not so broadly interpreted.”
Unless it is tightly written, this could make a day care worker guilty of corporal punishment for “putting hands on a child,” she warned.