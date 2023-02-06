Lawmakers look to fix gaping loophole in childcare laws
Testifying via video at an in-person committee hearing last week, Mollie Morissette tells how she learned that an area day care worker administered corporal punishment to her 3-year-old son with no legal consequence.

CONCORD — Mollie Morissette, an elementary school teacher in Chichester, said a gaping loophole in state law let a day care worker regularly use corporal punishment on her 3-year-old son without risking criminal prosecution.

“How can there be no consequences or punishment for a worker who assaulted my child and an administrator who allowed this to happen?” Morissette asked members of the Senate Executive Departments and Administration Committee last week.