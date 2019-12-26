WESTMORELAND — The lawsuit alleging fraud against two members of the Chickering farming family has been dismissed after a settlement was reached in federal court.
Susan Chickering and her father, Arthur Chickering, both from Westmoreland, were sued in United States District Court in Vermont by Massachusetts-based Walden Local, Inc. Walden accused the Chickerings of overcharging it close to $200,000 for pork and beef.
The lawsuits, and Suzanne Chickering’s counter-lawsuit, were dropped this month after a settlement was reached, according to court records.
Walden accused Arthur Chickering of bribing an employee at a Vermont slaughterhouse as part of a scheme to overcharge the company.
Walden had a contract with Susan Chickering to buy beef and pork from her farm, according to the lawsuit. Walden also had a contract with the Vermont Packing House, the Springfield, Vt., slaughterhouse where the Chickering livestock was slaughtered. Walden is a food distributor that specializes in using local produce and meat.
Suzanne Chickering’s countersuit claimed that the fraud allegations stem from Walden’s desire to skip out on paying more than $127,000.
“Walden accused Ms. Chickering and her father of bribing a Vermont Packing House employee in bad faith in order to avoid its obligation to pay the four outstanding invoices,” wrote the Chickerings’ Vermont attorney, Ritchie Berger.
Members of the Chickering family have been farming in Westmoreland for more than 200 years. According to the lawsuit, Suzanne Chickering is an eighth-generation farmer.
The 350-acre Chickering Farm, the oldest and largest in the region, became part of the Monadnock Conservancy’s effort to preserve the land last year.
