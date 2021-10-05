Inciting political discord. Damaging the self-esteem of teenage girls. Now Facebook can add another entry to its growing list of alleged transgressions — holding back charitable contributions to New Hampshire’s most prominent recovery organization.
Hope for New Hampshire Recovery took the social media giant to court earlier this year to retrieve $12,000 in donations from Facebook users who sent money to Hope via the organization’s Facebook page.
According to the lawsuit, Facebook held onto the donations from as far back as the end of 2018 and despite six months of pleas and 38 separate contacts from Hope, Facebook turned over the money only after the nonprofit filed a lawsuit in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Now Hope for New Hampshire Recovery is seeking double or even triple damages and attorney fees, which are allowed under New Hampshire’s consumer protection law.
“They do whatever they want to do because they’re Facebook,” said Keith Howard, executive director of Hope. Howard said the lawsuit is important because other charities may be running into the same problem but, unlike Hope, they don’t have an attorney who sits on the board and is willing to file suit.
An email sent to the Facebook media office early Tuesday afternoon was not immediately returned. And the Manchester lawyer representing Facebook, Gary Burt, said he is not in a position to comment.
In legal filings, Burt argues that the Facebook terms of service call for all lawsuits against the company to be filed in California courts.
“We’re just trying to hold them accountable,” said Manchester lawyer David Slawsky, who filed the lawsuit for Hope. Last week, Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Amy Messer heard arguments on whether she should dismiss the lawsuit. Her decision is pending.
According to Slawsky, Hope realized that Facebook had been withholding the donations during summer 2020. Several people had made donations after vandals damaged the storefront windows at the Wilson Street recovery center.
The donors mentioned the gifts in passing, and operations manager Karla Gallagher checked and realized Facebook had been holding back donations.
She sent emails and made calls. She filled out online forms. She filed a Better Business Bureau complaint.
All failed, but five days after Slawsky filed suit, Facebook transferred $12,116.34 to Hope for New Hampshire Recovery. According to Howard, Facebook did not pay any interest on the money.
“Clearly we were trapped in the Facebook bureaucracy,” Slawsky said.
He won’t know how many other nonprofit organizations are having donations withheld unless the suit proceeds and he can query Facebook officials through the interrogatory process.
Slawsky said the New Hampshire Consumer Protection Bureau has been made aware of the lawsuit. The suit claims a violation of the state consumer protection law because Facebook does not have a working telephone number to register consumer complaints.
Meanwhile, Howard said Facebook is now transferring donations to Hope for New Hampshire Recovery on a regular basis. And Hope continues to operate a Facebook page and donation button. Howard said he has to — he communicates with stakeholders via Facebook, and the donation button is a revenue source.
“In a perfect world or an ethical world, we might have told Facebook to pound sand,” Howard said, “but they’ve got the entire world by the throat.”