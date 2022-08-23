Nashua City Hall

 Kimberly Houghton/Union Leader Correspondent

A Nashua resident is suing the city and a bevy of city officials in federal court for alleged violations of her free speech and due process rights related to her long-running feud with the city assessors department. 

Laurie Ortolano's observation that her property assessment was higher than that of her neighbors eventually led to a reorganization of Nashua's assessors department and a citywide revaluation this year. But in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court, Ortolano alleged that the city violated her due process and free speech rights as she sought public records and tried to make her voice heard through dozens of emails to city employees, speeches in public comment sections and showing up at public events held by the mayor. 