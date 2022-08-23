A Nashua resident is suing the city and a bevy of city officials in federal court for alleged violations of her free speech and due process rights related to her long-running feud with the city assessors department.
Laurie Ortolano's observation that her property assessment was higher than that of her neighbors eventually led to a reorganization of Nashua's assessors department and a citywide revaluation this year. But in a lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court, Ortolano alleged that the city violated her due process and free speech rights as she sought public records and tried to make her voice heard through dozens of emails to city employees, speeches in public comment sections and showing up at public events held by the mayor.
In May, a state court decided a Right-to-Know lawsuit in Ortolano's favor, and required the city to pay her legal expenses.
Ortolano had requested security camera footage from the assessors office, and video recordings of interviews with city hall staff conducted by police. A Superior Court judge wrote that those records did not provide any groundbreaking revelations about the functioning of city government, but the city was wrong to withhold it.
Ortolano was charged with trespassing after she entered the assessors office in early 2021, when the building was closed to the public except by appointment because of COVID-19.
Ortolano's 68-page complaint claims that city officials' personal distaste for her contributed to the efforts to not release those records. Ortolano has named the city, Mayor Jim Donchess, former Police Chief Michael Carignan, several city officials and a Manchester document storage company in the suit. She alleges the officials "chilled" her speech, impaired her ability to petition the government for redress and her due process rights, singling her out "for disparate and unfair treatment" largely because they disliked her.
Ortolano's complaint to the federal court also alleges a violation of state public meetings laws.
The complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages from the city.