After the state Attorney General's office announced Wednesday that rape charges against two men would be dropped while the investigation into the state's juvenile detention center expanded, one of the men's attorneys claimed the charges had been "baseless."
Steven Murphy and another man were indicted in late July on dozens of rape charges, alleging they raped a child who was in custody when Murphy and the other man were a counselors at the Youth Development Center in the late 1990s.
The Attorney General's office has dropped those charges as it investigates other abuse claims from the center in the same period.
Murphy's attorney Bruce E. Kenna said prosecutors should have investigated further before filing charges, Kenna wrote in a statement Thursday. He said Murphy had demanded his constitutional right to a speedy trial, saying prosecutors were seeking too much time for discovery.
The Attorney General's statement said charges had been dropped to protect Murphy's right to a speedy trial.
Prosecutors, Kenna said, had dropped the charges because they had no hope of proving them.
A spokesman for the New Hampshire Attorney General's office would not comment on Kenna's statement, but referred to the office's March 11 statement.
“The dismissal of charges does not preclude charges being brought at a later time based on the evidence and the law,” the statement read.
Kenna asked if the alleged victim was motivated by money, citing a class action suit against the center. He asked if the allegations of repeated sexual assaults were "political correctness."
"They even solicit others to jump on their bandwagon and join the parade," Kenna wrote of the Attorney General's effort to persuade other victims of sexual abuse at the center to come forward.
The Attorney General's office encourages anyone who was physically or sexually assaulted or abused at the YDC to contact their local crisis center.
Investigators ask anyone with information regarding criminal conduct at the YDC to contact Sgt. Justin Rowe of the New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-8849 or justin.rowe@dos.nh.gov or Investigator James Kinney at the Attorney General’s office at (603) 271-1258 or email: james.kinney@doj.nh.gov.