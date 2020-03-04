A 79-year-old Londonderry man recently acquitted in a child sexual abuse case is trying to move on and rebuild his life, according to his defense attorney.
A jury in Rockingham County found Anthony Donovan not guilty of nine counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of prostitution that alleged he had offered a girl money in exchange for sexual acts.
“It’s going to take him a while to put his life back together. He lost his job when this happened. He lost friends. He lost relationships. Being accused of something like this takes a great deal of time to overcome,” William Korman, his Boston lawyer, said Wednesday.
Donovan was arrested early last year on charges that he had sexually assaulted a girl younger than 16 on multiple occasions beginning in 2012.
Donovan testified in his own defense during the January trial in Rockingham County Superior Court.
“Mr. Donovan maintained his innocence from the moment he was questioned by police ... and once he took the witness stand he continued to maintain his innocence. We’re over the moon that the jury believed that the state didn’t prove their case. Mr. Donovan was found not guilty because he was, in fact, not guilty,” Korman said.
But the acquittal was disappointing to Rockingham County Attorney Patricia Conway and former Deputy County Attorney Jennifer Haggar, who prosecuted the case.
“Although we certainly respect the jury and the criminal justice process, the outcome was not what we expected,” Conway said.
Conway said that, in general, child sexual assault cases are difficult to prove because “perpetrators rape their victims behind closed doors where no one else can witness the abuse.”
She said it becomes a case of the alleged perpetrator’s word against the child’s word.
“It is difficult for the average person to believe that another human being could be capable of harming a child in such a horrible and violent manner ... Quite frankly, it’s easier to believe that the child is dishonest or imagining the abuse,” Conway said.
She added that children who are vulnerable are often targeted and that child and adult victims generally don’t disclose the abuse right away.
“This can be difficult for the average person to understand. Victims of sexual abuse do not disclose for a number of reasons, to include the severe emotional trauma inflicted upon the victim by his/her abuser, fear of retaliation and the feelings of embarrassment and humiliation,” Conway said.