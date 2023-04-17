There is nothing racist about the graffiti message "Blacks stand no chance," the lawyer for a Weare teenager said in Hillsborough County Superior Court on Monday. In fact, it's historically correct, the lawyer said.
The lawyer made the statement as a hearing wrapped up for his client, who with two friends scrawled racist graffiti on a John Stark Regional High School bathroom stall in April 2022.
The graffiti also includes a racial slur, "kill n-----s," the first name of a Black student at the school, "KKK" and a swastika.
Some were written, some were carved to walls in the high school bathroom.
John Stark student Edward Ackerly, who is now 17, has contested the non-criminal civil rights complaint filed against him by Attorney General John Formella, and a trial-like hearing took place Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester.
According to filings, two other students wrote most of the graffiti. One of them fetched Ackerly, who added a K to a message that had two Ks. Ackerly also allegedly wrote that "Blacks stand no chance."
"'Blacks stand no chance' is historically correct. 'Blacks stand no chance' is not inherently racist," said Ackerly's lawyer, Kristopher DeLorme. He asked Superior Court Judge Amy Messer to throw out the case because it does not involve racial animus.
"Every single piece of graffiti on those walls was steeped in racism," said Sean Locke, who heads the Attorney General's Civil Rights Unit.
To prove the case, Locke must show the graffiti was written for racist reasons.
The graffiti was discovered last April, and school officials quickly identified the three students, according to court records. The three admitted to their roles, according to Principal Gary Dempsey and Assistant Principal Brian Emery, who testified Monday.
Dempsey said he called the family of the Black student who was named in one of the graffiti.
"To be honest with you, we apologized on behalf of the school because no one should have to deal with this," Dempsey said. "I thought they were friends."
Formella brought non-criminal complaints against all three. One agreed to pay a $500 fine, complete 100 hours of community service, write a 3,000-word paper that reflects on racism and racist speech and commit no further violations of the Civil Rights Act.
The third student also entered into an agreement, but is too young for the agreement to be disclosed, Locke said.
Ackerly's father, Edward Ackerly III, took the stand briefly. The defense contractor employee said he was upset with his son's participation but eventually stopped a police interview when he thought it would lead to his son making incriminating statements.
He said his son struggles in school and is easily overwhelmed.
Messer said she will issue a ruling as soon as possible.