WASHINGTON -- A lawyer for Donald Trump on Sunday argued that any actions the former president took after his 2020 reelection loss were "aspirational asks," and balked at a proposed order aimed at protecting witnesses and evidence in the case.

John Lauro, in a round of television interviews, defended Republican Trump's actions that led to charges that he conspired to defraud the U.S. by preventing Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's victory, depriving U.S. voters of their right to a fair election.