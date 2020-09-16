CONCORD -- News organizations and civil libertarians urged the New Hampshire Supreme Court on Wednesday to release the names of problem police officers in New Hampshire, a move fought by the state's top prosecutor and police unions.
The organizations squared off in a long-anticipated duel that will decide if names on Attorney General Gordon MacDonald’s Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, which is nicknamed the Laurie list, are released publicly.
Criminal prosecutors across the state have access to the list; a 2019 version had 280 names. The list red flags police officers whose credibility issues would likely pose a problem to prosecutors if they testify at trial.
Two years ago, news organizations and the ACLU brought the lawsuit to open the list. The hearing was held as police actions nationwide are undergoing scrutiny in light of deaths and shootings of Black suspects. Earlier this summer, the Supreme Court threw out a 27-year-old precedent and allowed the disclosure of police personnel files in certain circumstances.
Gregory Sullivan, a lawyer representing the Union Leader Corp., said those actions play into the Laurie list case.
“Shining the light of public scrutiny on law enforcement only improves the quality of law enforcement over time,” Sullivan said after the hearing.
"The cell phone at a police beating is the equivalent of the Exculpatory Evidence Schedule," said Concord lawyer Charles Douglas, a co-counsel in the case.
Earlier versions of the list started around 2004 and were eventually consolidated into the Attorney General's Office, which has written detailed procedures for getting on, and some cases off, the list. In the last several years, MacDonald has released redacted versions of the list which say where the officer works and in some cases the reasons for landing on the list.
But he has refused to release the names.
Solicitor General Daniel Will, who handles MacDonald's appellate cases, described the list as little more than notes and not designed for transparency and accountability.
“It’s an imperfect list. It was never designed to be a public document,” he told justices.
The ACLU, state newspapers and an online news organization, the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism, brought the case against MacDonald. The New Hampshire Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the New Hampshire Association of Police Chiefs, the New Hampshire Police Association union and Manchester police Sgt. Matthew Jajuga, who successfully sued to have his name removed from the list, filed briefs in the case
The bench included two trial court judges, Gillian Abramson and Kenneth Brown, both who retired recently from Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Justice James Bassett disqualified himself for undisclosed reasons. The bench has been short one justice for more than a year.