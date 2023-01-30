Jeremy Kauffman after hearing
Jeremy Kauffman, center, looks at his cellphone after a hearing at U.S. District Court in Concord on Monday.

 Jonathan Phelps/Union Leader

A federal judge will only accept limited discovery in trying to figure out the remedies sought by the Securities and Exchange Commission against LBRY Inc., a Manchester video-sharing company that sold cryptocurrency-like tokens.

While he took the matter under advisement during a hearing held at the United States District Court for the District of New Hampshire Monday, Judge Paul Barbadoro said he will likely limit a penalty to $50,000.