Lebanon police say they arrested a local man Thursday on stalking charges -- the fourth time in the past month he's been charged with a crime.
The latest charges against Daniel Aremburg, 34, came after police were called to a Mechanic Street business for a report of an impaired person who was attempting to drive.
When officers arrived, they found an impaired woman sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle, according to a news release. They learned that the woman was under protection from an active criminal bail order.
Police located Aremburg inside the business and arrested him for stalking and three counts of contempt of court.
At an arraignment Friday in 2nd Circuit, Lebanon District Court, Judge Edward Tenney ordered Aremburg held on preventive detention, according to police.
Lebanon police said it was the fourth time they had arrested Aremburg since March 31. That day, he was arrested for two counts of domestic simple assault and theft by unauthorized taking.
Aremburg was released on personal recognizance, but was arrested again two days later for stalking and possession of a controlled drug, a felony. Held initially on preventive detection, he was again released on personal recognizance bail by Grafton County Superior Court on April 3, according to the news release.
Three days later, he was arrested on warrants for robbery, receiving stolen property, six counts of theft by authorized taking, possession of a controlled drug -- all felonies -- and for simple assault, police said.
Aremburg was again held on preventive detention for a day but was released by the county court on April 7.