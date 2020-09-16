The Grafton County Grand Jury has indicted a Lebanon man on multiple felony charges after the man he is accused of assaulting and carjacking died.
Meeting on Sept. 8, the grand jury handed up indictments of negligent homicide, reckless manslaughter, and theft by unauthorized taking against Brenden P. Harriman, 22.
All of the charges are felonies and carry an extended term of imprisonment because David Dickey, the alleged victim, was a senior citizen.
Harriman, who is being held in preventative detention at the Grafton House of Corrections, is due in Grafton County Superior Court on Oct. 5 for arraignment as well as hearings on motions and bail.
He was initially indicted by the grand jury in January 2020 on charges of robbery while released on bail; theft by unauthorized taking with extended terms of imprisonment; and second-degree assault while on bail.
According to court documents, Dickey, 79, was driving his Jeep Patriot on Horse Meadow Road, where he lived, when he was approached at the road’s intersection with Route 10 by a man, later identified as Harriman.
Harriman, who had just been released on bail from the Grafton County Jail where he had been held for failing to show up in court on two misdemeanor simple assault charges out of Orford in Oct. 26, 2018, asked Dickey if he was headed south to Bradford, Vt.
Harriman got inside Dickey’s SUV and soon thereafter threatened to stab Dickey if he didn’t pull over and get out of it, according to court documents. Dickey refused and was allegedly punched in the face by Harriman, according to court documents.
Dickey did pull into the parking lot of the Woodsville Walmart and got out, with Harriman then driving off with his Jeep, according to court documents. Harriman was apprehended a short while later in Lebanon.
While Dickey initially refused treatment at the scene, he went to Cottage Hospital the following day, Nov. 5. Due to the severity of his injuries, he was airlifted to nearby Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
There, Dickey was intubated, court documents said, and placed into a medically-induced coma because of injuries described as a nasal bone fracture; a nasal septum fracture; a sinus wall fracture; and the possibility of suffering a heart attack or “the same symptoms of a heart attack brought on by emotional stress.”
Dickey died at DHMC on Jan. 1, 2020. The Medical Examiner ruled that Dickey’s manner of death was homicide, documents said.