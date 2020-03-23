NORTH HAVERHILL -- A Lebanon man was sentenced Monday for lighting a fire beneath the deck of an apartment July 13.
Joined by Jason Novak, his court-appointed attorney, Benjamin Levi Cass, 30, appeared from the Grafton House of Corrections via video in the courtroom of Judge Lawrence MacLeod while Hayley McClenahan, an Assistant Grafton County Attorney, participated by telephone link.
MacLeod ultimately sentenced Cass to the terms of a fully negotiated plea under which Cass, in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief, was sentenced to the time – 81 days – that he has already been held at the Grafton County House of Corrections in pretrial confinement.
If Cass violates the terms of his parole within the next three years, however, he will be required to serve out the balance of the suspended one-year sentence in the Grafton County House of Corrections.
McClenahan told MacLeod that had the case gone to trial, the state would have proven beyond a reasonable doubt that around 2:30 a.m. on July 13, 2019, Cass started a fire that his upstairs neighbor feared was a danger to herself and other tenants.
Cass was arrested and charged with felony arson, but that charge would be dismissed, said McClenahan, as part of the plea agreement.
To a question from MacLeod, McClenahan said Cass would serve his sentence for criminal mischief consecutive to any sentence imposed in another case, that one arising from a Dec. 7, 2019 incident, also in Lebanon.
In that incident, Lebanon police said Cass allegedly threatened two men with an axe, cutting one of them in the neck, and then hid the axe while telling investigators that he was the victim, not the aggressor.
In February, the Grafton County Grand Jury indicted Cass for first-degree assault with a deadly weapon; falsifying physical evidence; unsworn falsification; and breach of bail. He was supposed to have a final pretrial hearing on April 1, but the hearing has been continued to an unspecified date, with trial tentatively set for June 20.