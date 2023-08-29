A Lee man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 11 years in federal prison for possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.
Joshua Olsen, 31, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 136 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which prosecuted the case.
In a statement, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said that the lengthy sentence Judge Steven McAuliffe imposed "sends a strong message that the sexual exploitation of children in New Hampshire will not be tolerated."
Authorities say Olsen engaged in "sexually explicit online chats" with an undercover federal agent last November. "During the chats, Olsen distributed images of prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct to the undercover officer," the news release said.
Authorities later recovered Olsen's phone, which contained additional images.
The U.S. Attorney's office said Olsen also "made admissions during a voluntary interview with law enforcement regarding his sexual abuse of an 8-year-old child." Those admissions are the basis for separate state charges, officials said.
The FBI led the investigation in the case, with assistance from Lee police.
Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston division, said in a statement, "The sexual exploitation of children by predators like Joshua Olsen requires decisive action, which is why the FBI acted so quickly in this case."
"Today's sentence certainly does not erase the harm Mr. Olsen inflicted upon his victims, but it does ensure that others will be protected from his abuse," Cohen said.