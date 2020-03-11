NASHUA -- The Pheasant Lane Mall has filed suit against the city, claiming its $21 million property assessment is excessive and illegal.
The city is asking the court to dismiss the mall’s petition for tax abatement, which has been filed in Hillsborough County Superior Court South in Nashua. In 2018, the Pheasant Lane Mall, part of Simon Property Group, was assessed at $21,114,700, according to court documents.
A property tax bill of $447,843 was issued to the petitioner in April 2018.
“Said appraisal of $21,114,700 was in excess of a just and proportionate valuation of petitioner’s taxable property in the city of Nashua. The said tax assessed thereon was illegal, excessive in amount, disproportionate and unjust,” Attorney Anthony Ambriano wrote in the complaint.
“The petitioner showed good cause for abatement, however the Board of Assessors denied the application for abatement,” Ambriano stated..
Attorney Steve Bolton, corporation counsel for the city, acknowledged that the mall filed for an abatement but denied it showed sufficient justification for one, according to court documents. Bolton is asking the court to dismiss the mall’s petition.
The mall wants the court to consider and determine the full and fair market value of the property and order a refund for the taxes assessed in 2018.
The lawsuit could be a timely process. The next court hearing, a trial management conference, is scheduled for January of 2021.
According to city assessment records, the mall was assessed in 2012 at almost $17 million, which increased to almost $17.5 million in 2013. It jumped to $21.1 million in 2018. The 90,000-square-foot mall at 310 Daniel Webster Highway is a two-story facility with about 130 stores.
By comparison, the 383,500-square foot Mall of New Hampshire in Manchester, also part of the Simon Group, was assessed at $147 million in 2018, unchanged since 2016.
In 2012, a $10 million renovation project at the Pheasant Lane Mall was completed, which included a facelift of the entire building. As part of the makeover, the food court was revamped, entries were redesigned and all of the flooring throughout the mall was upgraded, a new restroom facility was built on the upper level and the food court bathrooms were renovated.
In addition, Dick’s Sporting Goods opened a store there, and Burton’s Grill and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers opened restaurants at the former Macy’s site.
In 2012, the mall paid almost $364,751 in annual property taxes, compared to last year’s tax payment of $459,455, according to city assessment data.