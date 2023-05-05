In Rockingham Superior Court on Friday, the legal definition of adequate education collided with the broader definition of what's involved in providing that education.
The lead attorney for the state and the Board of Education and the main litigator for the ConVal school district and roughly 16 other school districts suing the state over its requirement to fund a constitutionally adequate education gave their closing arguments in a case that has simmered for years, with different school districts involved.
The Court's ruling, likely to come more than a month from now, may boil down to the judge's decision on whether adequate education follows the state Legislature's definition, limited to the costs of providing education in 11 core subject areas, or also includes expenses that support that education, such as teacher and staff salaries, benefits, retirement packages and facilities. The New Hampshire Supreme Court ordered Rockingham Superior Court Judge David Ruoff to define what legally constitutes an adequate education and determine the per-pupil cost.
Samuel Garland, chief of the New Hampshire Attorney General's Civil Litigation Unit, argued that those decisions rest with the legislative and executive branches -- not the judiciary -- and the court's defining adequate education and its price tag violates the separation of powers.
Manchester attorney Michael Tierney, representing the school districts, argued that state statutes require schools to provide many essential elements that guarantee equal access to education, that should be considered in the definition and reflected in the state's financial contribution.
"It has always been the case. How school districts are run is dictated by state Board of Education rules," Tierney said.
"It's entirely the state's responsibility to include (the executive and legislative branches) to cost out education and guarantee that there are adequate funds to educate every child in the state of New Hampshire. Not just the least expensive child, but every child."
The state currently pays roughly $3,800 toward the education of each student in New Hampshire's public schools, plus other subsidies that school districts apply for, including for special education services. The balance is raised by local school districts and depends on contributions from taxpayers. Communities differ greatly in their capacity to raise the funds and how they spend them.
Experts testifying for the school districts argue that the state's contribution should reflect the real-world price -- a number they say is close to $10,000 per student.
Tierney argued that school nurses, while not specified in any law or definition, are required under federal statutes that prohibit denying a child access to education because of their medical needs.
State funding, he said, should reflect the realities of employing and retaining teachers, who cannot all be first year teachers at the bottom of the pay scale. "You can't have a school district decide to staff itself with first year teachers, factually or legally," he said.
"The cost of salaries and benefits in each district are a local decision, negotiated at a local level," said Ruoff. "How is the state to control the cost if they play no role in that negotiation process? There's an upward pressure on those contracts because of the teachers union."
Tierney said there's no evidence that salaries are being inflated by collective bargaining agreements. "The market drives the recruitment and retention of teachers. Newport has a collective bargaining agreement. We know they underpay because they can't get enough staff to staff their buildings."
Rather than the $38,000 to $40,000 entry salary, "more likely it's over $50,000 to provide teachers across the state," Tierney said.
The cost of a constitutionally adequate education includes the cost of all components and requirements, which are " lawfully required to provide instruction in mandated content areas" from language arts to math, science and technical education.
Tierney said some school districts have determined it's less expensive to pay for students to attend high school in another district rather than build and staff a high school of their own. That cost ranges from $10,000 to over $16,000 a year.
Bus transportation to high school is not legally required under New Hampshire statutes, but it should be part of the calculations, Tierney said.
"The right to a state-funded education is a fundamental right," he said. "The constitution requires this state to cherish education and that real-world costs be provided for all students."
Garland, lead attorney for the state, argued against the legality of shifting all costs to the state, especially since what comprises a constitutionally-adequate education differs between students. It can depend on the individual and what the school district elects to provide above the minimum.
For funding purposes, "Only the minimum standards should constitute the definition of an adequate education," Garland said. Only those rules that relate to learning areas identified by the state legislature, should be considered in the formula. Considering more costs and line items requires legislative approval, he said.
"The question is what does the legislative definition require," Garland said.
"It's where theory and real world costs collide. I'm trying to figure out where that line is drawn by the legislature," Ruoff said.
Garland argued the plaintiff hasn't met standards of proof that a constitutionally adequate education has been denied. Diverse opinions of the definition should have been considered, he said. "A final report explaining inputs used to come up with universal cost" would inform the court's decision.
"When you start to identify numbers that's when you invade the legislative process," Garland said.
The New Hampshire Supreme Court "already found that this is subject to judicial review," Ruoff said.
Ruoff asked both sides to submit their summary legal statements, and said it would be at least a month before he could review them and make any decision.