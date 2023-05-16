Can alleged child-killer Adam Montgomery use marital privilege to prevent his estranged wife, Kayla, from testifying about any incriminating conversations?
Will prosecutors introduce Kayla Montgomery's abuse at the hands of her husband to explain why she lied to police?
Will a jury get to hear evidence about an alternative suspect?
Will the jury view the Valley Street jail, where Adam Montgomery is incarcerated, in order to weigh the credibility of a jailhouse informant?
Those are questions that will have to be resolved in the next two weeks, before Montgomery faces the first of several jury trials at the end of this month.
The May 31 trial will not involve the murder of Harmony Montgomery, the daughter that Adam Montgomery, 33, is accused of murdering in December 2019 when she was 5 years old.
Rather, Adam Montgomery faces 11 weapons-related charges that could land the felon in prison for decades if convicted. On Tuesday, prosecutors and defense lawyers in the case met with Superior Court Judge Amy Messer to discuss issue that have to be resolved before the trial.
Kayla Montgomery is expected to testify about seeing stolen guns in the family's Gifford Road home in the fall of 2019.
But two issues arise out of that. Adam Montgomery's lawyer wants any conversations between the two deemed inadmissible, citing a marital privilege that prevents the introduction of such statements.
Meanwhile, prosecutors want to introduce evidence of physical abuse of Kayla Montgomery to explain why she initially denied seeing the guns when she spoke to police.
Abuse took place "like pretty much every day," Kayla Montgomery told police, according to court records. Adam Montgomery assaulted his wife, threatened her and restricted her movements, all while accusing her of telling on him.
"A lot of times. I like can't even count," she told police about the frequency of being hit or punched. Prosecutors say the threats and abuse explain the initial lies.
But Adam Montgomery's lawyers say there is no link between her statements and any fear of abuse from him.
"She is protecting herself, not Adam," said public defender Caroline Smith.
Jury selection is scheduled for May 31, and the trial could start as earlier as that day. In the future, Adam Montgomery faces two other cases involving weapons as well as the Harmony murder trial, which is scheduled for late November.
The weapons trial is expected to last five to seven days. State prosecutors have submitted a list of 50 witnesses, but expect to call about 15. Smith expects to call four or five.
The gun charges involve the fall 2019 theft of three guns from the home of Chris and Kimberly Frain. Chris Frain had initially told police that he suspected his wife, a drug user, was responsible for their disappearance.
Authorities say Adam Montgomery stole two guns. But three guns were missing from the Frain home, and the person found with the third gun implicated another person. Also, while Manchester police were searching for months for a stolen AR-15, it turned out it was in police possession 19 days after it was reported stolen.
"None of the guns were stolen from the Frain residence," Smith wrote in court papers. Rather, Kim Frain traded the three guns for drugs, she said.
Another issue includes Smith's insistence for a jury view at the jail. An inmate, Michael Harju, has claimed that Adam Montgomery made statements to him about the case. Montgomery disputes doing so. While the two were in the same unit, they were not on the same tier an never physically together, according to Smith.
She said a view of the cell block is necessary for jurors to understand the housing circumstances and judge the credibility of competing witnesses. She also plans to call top jail officials to the stand.
New Hampshire Attorney General prosecutor Christopher Knowles said photographs and images of the jail should be sufficient.
Messer expects a lengthy evidentiary hearing will have to be held on at least one of the issues and tentatively scheduled it for May 23.
Finally, Messer rejected a request by WMUR for access to a key affidavit filed by police in connection to the Harmony murder charges. Messer said the information could damage Adam Montgomery's chances for a fair trial in the upcoming trial.
Messer said it can be released 10 days after a verdict in the upcoming trial.