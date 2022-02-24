Beatings of children at the former YDC in Manchester were so brutal that residents sometimes ended up hospitalized, according to information being provided Thursday morning to state lawmakers.
They included:
- A kick to a resident's testicles that caused a hernia and required surgery.
- A child spending three days at Elliot Hospital after getting knocked out while being beaten.
- A beating by five guards that resulted in broken fingers, a broken arm and a slipped disk.
- A child taken by ambulance to a hospital with a broken elbow and dislocated shoulder and thumb after being beaten while in handcuffs.
Details of the behind-closed-door abuses are expected to be aired this morning to a New Hampshire House Finance Committee. The Committee is considering the creation of a $100 million fund to compensate victims of the YDC, which was later rebranded as the Sununu Youth Services Center. The number of victims exceed 400.
Member of the committee had asked for some details.
"YDC largely came to be managed by a culture of casual and routine violence against the children housed there. There violence was pervasive and normalized," wrote David Vicinanzo, one of the lawyers representing former residents who are suing the state of New Hampshire.
An email sent to the Department of Health and Human Services, which operated the YDC, and the Department of Justice, which is defending the YDC against the lawsuits, was not immediately returned. The Justice Department has also brought criminal charges against 10 former YDC workers for crimes against the residents. Allegations range from 1960 to 2018.
Other information:
- A child was subject to beatings by a guard called "Coach" and eight additional guards. They beat him, choked him until he lost consciousness and kneed him in the head. He suffered black eyes, lost teeth and a broken wrist. Like others, he received treatment from an unnamed doctor at a strip mall. He spent more than half his time at YDC in solitary confinement.
- A guard extinguished cigarettes on a child multiple times. He choked him to the point of unconsciousness, applied pressure to joints and sensitive areas including his testicles. He was also placed in solitary confinement for lengthy periods.
- A guard sought and took revenge on a resident for his actions years early in an outside residential placement. A punch dropped the resident to the floor. The guard choked him into unconsciousness and raped him from behind, slamming his head into the floor when the child turned around.
- A guard named "Wild Bill" picked up a child by the throat and held him against a wall, his legs dangling until he lost consciousness. He was sexually assaulted during a strip search. He was forced to fight other residents on multiple occasions.
- One child was beaten, subject to solitary confinement and forced to fight other residents, approximately once every weekend.
The letter also details stays in solitary confinement. Some were only days, but one child was in a four-point restraint and forced to urinate on himself. Others spend six months in solitary.
Vicinanzo termed it emotional torture.
According to his letter, the Legislature passed a law in 1981 requiring the DHHS to write bylaws governing YDC. Forty years later, and no one has drafted the bylaws, Vicinanzo said.
The YDC was closed to the public, and guards had free reign, he said.
"New guards were taught by old guards (some of whom were family relatives -- nepotism was a feature) that violence ... was acceptable and expected," the letter reads.