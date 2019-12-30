Potential Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corey Lewandowski is picking another court fight — this time with the attorney who represented him in a nasty property dispute with his Windham neighbors.
Lewandowski, 2016 campaign manager for President Donald Trump, has filed suit against Haverhill, Mass., attorney William Sullivan Jr., claiming Sullivan didn’t properly represent him in a 2017 lawsuit against Glenn and Irene Schwartz over a six-bay garage they objected to Lewandowski building on his property.
The Schwartzes counter-sued, accusing Lewandowski of bullying them and threatening to use his political clout to make their lives miserable.
In his latest lawsuit, filed in Rockingham County Superior Court, Lewandowski says Sullivan was ill-prepared to handle the counter-suit, which forced Lewandowski to pay the Schwartzes $75,000 to settle their claims of emotional distress.
According to the suit, Lewandowski also paid Sullivan “tens of thousands of dollars.”
Sullivan declined to comment Monday.
“I haven’t seen it and until I do I’m not going to make any comment,” he said.
The court fight between Lewandowski and the Schwartzes was over the construction of a large detached garage Lewandowski was building on his property.
He claimed the Schwartzes were harassing and blocking construction workers from using an easement on their land to access property near Lewandowski’s 21 Emerson Road residence.
The Schwartzes, who lived at 11 Emerson Road, claimed the easement was being overused and denied Lewandowski’s allegations.
The legal wrangling lasted several months. Lewandowski was eventually allowed to continue using the easement.
While the garage was built, the Schwartzes’ countersuit was proceeding. A jury trial was scheduled to begin Oct. 15, 2018.
“It became clear on that day that Sullivan was not prepared for the trial scheduled to begin the next day. The trial judge admonished Sullivan for his lack of preparation and questioned how he planned to defend the case without a witness list, exhibits, or a statement of the case,” wrote John Cronin, Lewandowski’s new attorney, in the lawsuit filed Dec. 17.
According to the suit, the Schwartzes were prepared for the trial and objected to Sullivan’s attempt to have it delayed. The judge refused to postpone the trial.
Lewandowski was “exposed to the possibility of facing a financial judgment without monetary limits and the loss of important property rights as a result of Sullivan’s lack of preparation and inadequate counsel,” according to the suit.
Lewandowski maintains that he had to resolve the Schwartzes’ case before the jury was seated to avoid “drastic financial consequences.”
Lewandowski is now seeking a jury trial and damages in his legal malpractice claim against Sullivan.
