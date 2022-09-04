Deer Park Dental

Dr. William 'Bell' Trolenberg’s business, Deer Park Dental, in Newport News, Virginia.

 Jessica Nolte/Daily News

NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA - Three days after a popular Newport News dentist, Dr. William “Bill” Trolenberg, was gunned down outside his office in 2019, police arrested Kelly Michael Vance in the killing.

The evidence wasn’t in doubt — Vance was captured on video shooting Trolenberg as he lay on the ground — but a crucial question remained: Why?