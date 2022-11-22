Sen. Lindsey O. Graham

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) on Capitol Hill on Dec. 10, 2021. After unsuccessfully challenging a subpoena, he has testified before a grand jury in Georgia that is examining possible interference with the result of the 2020 presidential election in the state.  

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

ATLANTA - After months of failed legal challenges, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) appeared Tuesday before a special grand jury investigating efforts by former president Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Trump's 2020 election loss in Georgia, the latest high-profile witness in a probe that is believed to be nearing a conclusion.

A sheriff said that Graham entered the courthouse around 8 a.m.