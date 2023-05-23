Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent trial (copy)
Benjamin Sargent

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Benjamin Sargent, the Litchfield police chief convicted in connection to the sexual harassment of a subordinate, surrendered his certification as a police officer on Tuesday, officials said.

Through his attorney, Sargent voluntarily relinquished his certification to the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council, according to Maj. David Parenteau, commander of the Council’s Standards Bureau.