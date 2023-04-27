Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent trial
Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent looks back toward his family at his trial at Merrimack District Court on Friday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A judge has found Litchfield Police Chief Benjamin Sargent guilty of a criminal charge brought in the wake of a report sexual harassment of a subordinate officer.

Issued Wednesday, the guilty finding carries no jail time and a $1,488 fine, but in likely ends ends the career of Sargent. He has been on suspended status since early 2022, following a series of telephone calls and text exchanges with female officer Taylor Dezotell on New Year's Eve 2021.

