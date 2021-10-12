A Littleton man who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a friend he thought was a police informant, wants a new trial, saying his attorneys mishandled a plea deal.
In a motion filed Oct. 4 in Grafton County Superior Court, Damien Yeargle asks for a new trial and to withdraw his guilty pleas, saying that he did not knowingly, voluntarily and intelligently enter into a deal that has him serving a lengthy term in New Hampshire State Prison for the May 27, 2016 murder of Robert Pierog.
According to court documents and statements made by prosecutors at hearings, Yeargle learned that Pierog, 22, also of Littleton, had been cooperating with the Bethlehem Police Department, which led to the arrest of several of Yeargle’s acquaintances.
On the night of Pierog’s murder, Yeargle and Quade Kadle, of Jefferson, were driven to Pierog’s apartment on West Main Street by Nicholas Skidmore of Littleton.
Armed with a .22 caliber rifle, Yeargle hid while Kadle knocked on Pierog’s door and told him that Skidmore needed a place to spend the night.
When Pierog descended the stairs from his apartment, Yeargle stepped out and shot him five times. A husband and father, Pierog died at the scene.
Authorities quickly determined that Yeargle, Kadle and Skidmore were involved in Pierog’s murder and eventually, each of them accepted a plea deal for their roles. Kadle and Skidmore were each sentenced to between 13 and 30 years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder; Yeargle was sentenced to a term of between 36 and 72 years for second-degree murder.
At the time he was sentenced, Yeargle was represented by attorneys Ted Lothstein and Richard Guerriero, who are well-known in the state’s criminal-defense community.
But in his motion for a new trial, Yeargle, who is now represented by Attorney Don Topham, alleges they did not serve him well.
“Justice,” Topham wrote, “demands that Mr. Yeargle be granted a new Trial because his Plea of Guilty was not knowing, intelligent, and voluntary due to three grievous errors made by his Trial Counsel, Attorney Richard Guerriero and Attorney Theodore Lothstein.”
First, Guerriero and Lothstein “failed to convey” a plea offer from the State that would have resulted in Yeargle serving “a significantly shorter New Hampshire State Prison Sentence” – the minimum would have been 25 years instead of 36.
Second, the attorneys left Yeargle “with the false impression that if he did not accept a plea agreement but instead chose to exercise his right to a jury trial his grandmother would be incarcerated for refusing to testify at that trial.”
Finally, said Topham, Guerriero and Lothstein should not have let Yeargle enter into a plea because at the time “he did not have the intellectual ability to comprehend what he was doing due to the effects of the drug cocktail he had been administered to him by House of Corrections Staff prior to the plea colloquy.” Topham’s motion said Yeargle has long suffered from mental illness.