A former licensed nursing assistant has been indicted for stealing from an elderly nursing home resident.
Nicole Ferry, 24, of Strafford is charged with 14 counts of forgery and one count of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, all felonies, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office, which is prosecuting the case.
Authorities allege that Ferry forged 14 checks from the 85-year-old victim's bank accounts. The theft count alleges that she exercised unauthorized control over the man's funds in two bank accounts in 2022 to steal more than $1,500.
According to records at the state Board of Nursing, Ferry's LNA license was suspended last July after a complaint surfaced that she had exploited a nursing home patient for "upwards of $39,000." Last August, Ferry signed a preliminary agreement not to practice as an LNA.
The state is seeking an extended prison term on each indictment, alleging that Ferry, in committing the crimes, "intended to take advantage of" the victim's age and/or physical disability that impaired his ability to manage his property and financial resources, according to the release. If convicted, Ferry faces up to 10 to 30 years in state prison and a $4,000 fine on each of the charges, officials said.
She will be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on Aug. 31.
Lee police department investigated the case along with the AG's office.
Officials are asking anyone who has been the victim of elder abuse or financial exploitation to contact local police or the state health department's Bureau of Elderly and Adults Services at 1-800-949-0470.