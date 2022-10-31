Londonderry Fish and Game Club has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Litchfield couple over comments the pair have made over the past year claiming their home was struck by stray bullets from the gun range.

The suit, filed in Rockingham County Superior Court by Atty. Sean List on behalf of Londonderry Fish and Game Club (LFGC), accuses Janine and Kevin Anctil of libel and making slanderous comments against LFGC to the media and local officials “without a shred of evidence” the club had caused bullet strikes in their neighborhood.