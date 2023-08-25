Brandon Castiglione, 29, of Londonderry, who was convicted in May of murdering the minister of a Pentecostal church in Pelham in 2019, has been sentenced to 42 years to life, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.
Castiglione was found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Luis Garcia, 60, of Manchester, a pastor at New England Pentecostal Ministries, where Castiglione attended church.
Garcia was found dead inside the home at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry, where Castiglione lived with his father, Mark Castiglione. On the day of his death, Garcia was painting at their house.
Brandon Castiglione, who was 24 at the time of the murder, was described as hyper-religious and on the edge of delusions when he was in jail following the charges. He was later ruled competent to stand trial.
His criminal record includes convictions for drug possession and disorderly conduct, according to court documents.
His father told a state forensic examiner that his son had paranoia and appeared to be high at times. Before the killing, he had found him unresponsive in a chair, with a needle in his arm. The elder Castiglione thought his son was doing better because he was involved in the church and was attending five to six times a week. But his obsession with religion was also cause for concern, a family member reported.
Less than two weeks after the murder, Garcia’s stepson, Dale Holloway, was arrested and charged in a shooting at a wedding at the New England Pentecostal Ministries church in Pelham.
Bishop Stanley Choate was shot along with Claire McMullen, who was marrying Mark Castiglione. Choate and McMullen survived the shooting.
Garcia’s funeral was to be held after the wedding ceremony.