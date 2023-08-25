Brandon Castiglione, 29, of Londonderry, who was convicted in May of murdering the minister of a Pentecostal church in Pelham in 2019, has been sentenced to 42 years to life, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.

Castiglione was found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Luis Garcia, 60, of Manchester, a pastor at New England Pentecostal Ministries, where Castiglione attended church.