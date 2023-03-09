Lowe's home improvement store

A Lowe's home improvement store on May 20, 2020, in Farmingdale, New York. The company won a lawsuit filed by a California man who said employees at a Los Angeles store didn't intervene when a customer not wearing a mask in June 2020 spit in his face. 

 Bruce Bennett/Getty Images/TNS

A Lowe’s shopper in California lost his appeal this month of a court ruling that dismissed his claim that Lowe’s workers should have intervened when another shopper repeatedly spat in his face during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lawyer John Birke told The Charlotte Observer on Tuesday that he was “extremely disappointed” by the ruling of the California 2nd District Court of Appeal. Still, he contends, his lawsuit may have saved lives.