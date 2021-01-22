CONCORD – Attorney General Gordon MacDonald of Deering became chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court on his second try Friday with the Executive Council voting 4-1 to confirm the nomination of Gov. Chris Sununu.
MacDonald, 59, becomes the fifth AG in New Hampshire history to obtain this honor, and the first one in history to go straight from that office to the five-member highest court.
His appointment ends a 17-month vacancy on the Supreme Court, which was also the longest one in history that was opened when State Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, stepped down as chief justice in August 2019 after he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70.
“Attorney General Gordon MacDonald is one of the most highly qualified individuals ever to serve as chief justice and will lead New Hampshire’s highest court with distinction,” Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement after the vote.
Sununu’s next task will be to find a replacement for MacDonald as the state’s top prosecutor.
Deputy Attorney General Jane Young, a close MacDonald confidant, would figure to be a contender to become only the second woman to become AG, but there are many legal scholars in private practice with ties to this governor.
Councilor Cinde Warmington, D-Concord, was the only vote in opposition to MacDonald. She said his past record and some decisions he made as AG raised doubt that MacDonald could follow through on his promise to leave his personal views “at the door” in this new role.
“Yesterday’s testimony and questioning raised serious questions about the protection of reproductive rights in New Hampshire, at a time they are clearly threatened at the federal level,” Warmington said of the seven-hour public hearing on MacDonald’s nomination.
Past GOP ties questioned
Warmington engaged in stiff questioning of MacDonald about his past ties to the Republican State Committee, GOP presidential campaigns and as a staffer of ex-U.S. Sen. Gordon Humphrey, R-NH, and his support for private school vouchers and imposing more hurdles on those who wish to vote.
“To be clear, this is not a political statement. Many moderately conservative judges embrace a similar judicial philosophy. Gordon MacDonald is not one of them,” Warmington said. “And while I respect him, his legal scholarship and his integrity, I think a court lead by MacDonald will exacerbate rather than heal the wounds of division and injustice in our state.”
All four Republican executive councilors praised MacDonald’s legal mind, work ethic and personal character.
“In my 32 years in and out of the State House, I haven’t seen an attorney general work any harder than Gordon MacDonald,” said Councilor David Wheeler of Milford.
“He has never lied to me; that’s a big deal to me. He never told me false information and that’s a characteristic I would never want to see with a Supreme Court justice.”
Faces bigger assignment
Councilor Joseph Kenney of Wakefield said MacDonald will head onto a court with a huge case backlog due to the COVID-19 pandemic and have to manage a $100 million budget and 800 employees.
“If he thinks the attorney general’s office is busy, get ready for your new assignment,” Kenney said.
“I think it’s time to move on with one of our own citizens in New Hampshire, someone who has exemplified true character, a sharp mind and a determination to serve our people with distinction and integrity.”
The vote for Sununu's pick avenges a 3-2 rejection of MacDonald in July 2019 by the previous Executive Council, which had a Democratic majority.
Sununu made the vote a major talking point in the 2020 campaign as he pleaded with voters to give him more GOP allies on the five-person council.
The who’s who of legal leaders who backed MacDonald’s candidacy include former Chief Justices John Broderick, a Democrat, and Lynn, ex-U.S. Sen. and AG Kelly Ayotte, along with U.S. District Court Chief Justice Landya McCafferty and retired federal appeals court judge Norman Stahl.
Leaders of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and other progressive leaders opposed MacDonald as did many conservatives who criticized the AG’s role in defending the restrictions Sununu imposed on the economy during the pandemic.