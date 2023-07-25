SIG SAUER P320 pistol
New Hampshire-based SIG Sauer makes the P320 9mm handgun.

 Union Leader file

A Maine detective is suing a New Hampshire gun-maker, saying that he was injured by a defective handgun the company has vigorously marketed to law enforcement agencies across the country despite being aware of problems with the weapon.

Somerset County Sheriff's Office Detective David Cole, 40, was executing a search warrant in Sangerville in May 2022 when his holstered gun discharged, according to a civil complaint filed in Somerset County Superior Court.