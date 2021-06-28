A Maine man has pleaded guilty in federal court to using a New Hampshire boy’s Social Security number to open credit cards and obtain loans, fraudulently purchasing a snowmobile, motorcycle, and multiple cars with the funds.
David Keene, 38, of North Berwick, Maine, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Concord to wire fraud, Acting United States Attorney John J. Farley said Monday.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Keene fraudulently obtained at least $227,828 in money and property using the Social Security number of a Rochester minor known to him, identified as John Doe.
In July 2020, Doe’s legal guardian reported to Rochester police that Keene had used Doe’s Social Security number to open several accounts and incur significant debt. Credit reports showed that the accounts were opened between December 2016, when Doe was 7-years old, and August 2019, when Doe was 10.
Documents and records showed that Keene used Doe’s Social Security number to acquire, among other things, utility services and several credit cards. Keene also used Doe’s information to obtain loans to purchase a snowmobile, motorcycle, and multiple cars.
One of the loans was for $56,648.50 to purchase a BMW SUV, officials said.
Keene is scheduled to be sentenced on October 7, 2021.
“Those who misuse Social security numbers to commit fraud are committing a serious federal crime,” said Farley in a statement.