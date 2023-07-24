OSSIPEE — After listening to tearful testimony Monday, Judge Mark Attorri tried to do the impossible: give comfort to the family of Brooke Barron and justice to Harold Hill, her friend who was behind the wheel when she was fatally injured when his truck crashed into the Conway Public Library.
Sitting in a nearly full room at Carroll County Superior Court, Attorri presided over a three-hour plea-and-sentencing hearing that featured a second evidentiary presentation in the case and, ultimately, the sentencing of Hill, 33, of Harrison, Maine, to no less than 9½ years and not more than 20 years in New Hampshire State Prison.
Under the fully-negotiated agreement with the Carroll County Attorney’s Office, Hill, who, like Barron, of Conway, is an alumnus of Kennett High School, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the crash which occurred shortly after midnight March 31, 2022.
According to investigators from the Conway Police Department, Hill was both drunk and speeding excessively at the time.
Hill, who served a combined 14 years in the Army and Air Force national guards, had stepped down from his job as an air-traffic-controller in Maine, not long before the crash to be the primary care giver to his young daughter.
Hill, who had a blood-alcohol content of .233, or nearly three times the New Hampshire limit of .08, hit a top speed of 91 mph on NH Route 16 south before coming into the intersection of Route 16 and East Main Street.
Failing to navigate the dog-leg right intersection, Hill ran through it and onto the back lawn of the library, striking and damaging a stone column at the rear entrance, which faces Route 16.
Barron was ultimately taken to Maine Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injures on April 1.
After Barron died, Hill was charged with negligent homicide and aggravated DWI with injury.
Julie Barron told Attorri that Monday was two days from what would have been her daughter’s 23rd birthday and that Brooke, based on what she accomplished in her short life, had many good things ahead of her at the time.
Brooke graduated from high school as a junior, her mom said, and then earned a business degree from Plymouth State University. She owned her home, and worked two jobs: at Banners Restaurant and at Saco Valley Gymnastics.
“Our lives are literally quite over without her,” said Barron, adding that “It’s still incomprehensible when I say it out loud.”
Brooke, “our baby girl, died in our arms” at 2:29 a.m. on April 1, 2022, said Barron, and “we never left her,” even as Brooke was prepped for organ donation.
Barron and several speakers after her, asked Attorri to impose the mandatory sentence upon Hill, which would have carried a 10-year minimum.
Instead, Attorri, later saying he saw something positive in Hill, settled on 9½ years as the minimum, and also gave Hill credit for 448 days of pre-trial confinement.
Hill told the Barron family that there were “no words to describe” the amount of remorse he feels for causing Brooke’s death.
Because of what he called “my stupid decision” to drink and drive, Hill said he lost his career; being with his family; and Brooke Barron, whom he called a good friend and a beautiful person.
After a break to consider testimony, Attorri said he would try to be as “objective as possible” because he could not look into Hill’s soul, nor could he do anything that “is going to bring Brooke back.” He said his sentence was justice for the community, not retribution or revenge.