OSSIPEE — After listening to tearful testimony Monday, Judge Mark Attorri tried to do the impossible: give comfort to the family of Brooke Barron and justice to Harold Hill, her friend who was behind the wheel when she was fatally injured when his truck crashed into the Conway Public Library.

Sitting in a nearly full room at Carroll County Superior Court, Attorri presided over a three-hour plea-and-sentencing hearing that featured a second evidentiary presentation in the case and, ultimately, the sentencing of Hill, 33, of Harrison, Maine, to no less than 9½ years and not more than 20 years in New Hampshire State Prison.