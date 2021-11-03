BRENTWOOD — Robert Pavao, 22, of Berwick, Maine, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the murder of former Timberland marketing director Catherine “Cassie” Heppner of Exeter, and was sentenced to a minimum of 55 years in state prison.
His guilty plea and sentence were handed down by Judge Daniel I. St. Hilaire in Rockingham County Superior Court. Pavao waived his right to appeal the second-degree murder charge, and was taken away to begin serving his sentence immediately.
Five members of Heppner’s family spoke during sentencing, all expressing that not even life in prison would be sufficient justice.
“This is probably the hardest thing I’ve had to do in my life — face the man that brutally murdered my sister,” Chris Heppner said. “As much as I don’t want to do this, as hard as it is, I hear Cassie’s voice in the back of my head telling me to keep pushing forward.”
Don Heppner, the murdered 46-year-old woman’s father, his voice trembling at times, spoke of the loss and the pain the family had endured since that Sunday afternoon in February 2020 at the Timberland headquarters in Stratham.
“Jack and Mike have suffered grievous loss,” he said, speaking of Cassie’s 10-year-old son, and her husband, Mike Cormier, who were not in the courtroom.
“They have both been scarred by the murder of their mother and wife. The pain for me is knowing that my family is suffering so much from this, and I seem unable to provide them with comfort,” Heppner said.
He spoke of anguished and sleepless nights, visions of his daughter smiling, and a desire to reach out to her.
Associate Attorney General Jeff Strelzin said security cameras at Timberland showed Pavao unlocking a storage closet to let Heppner retrieve some samples she needed for a business trip.
Heppner had returned home early from a ski weekend.
Summarizing the evidence gathered by state police investigators, Strelzin said Pavao stood by and watched Heppner, and not long after he and Heppner disappeared from the security camera’s view.
Strelzin said about 12 minutes passed, and the security camera showed Pavao reappearing at the door of the closet with blood on his hand. State police investigators gathered DNA samples on a pair of scissors that Pavao used to stab Heppner in the neck.
Prosecutors then told the court that Pavao called his mother and sister by cellphone and claimed he had “blacked out” and that a woman was lying in blood and had been stabbed, and he didn’t know if he did it.
In September 2020, a multi-county grand jury indicted Pavao, accusing him of first-degree murder “by stabbing her before, after, and/or while engaged in the commission of, or while attempting to commit felonious sexual assault.”
He also was indicted on a second-degree murder charge, accused of recklessly causing her death.
The family came here today to express their remorse, their anger, their hurt, Judge St. Hilaire, a judge of the state Superior Court, said. “The things they’ll have to experience in their lives that, frankly, I don’t think you’ll have to experience even though you’ll be incarcerated.”
Pavao grew up in Burlington, Mass., and had moved to Berwick, Maine, with his family.
Heppner’s sister-in-law, Catherine Cormier, read a statement from Mike Cormier, who related the indescribable pain of learning his wife had been murdered, and having to break the news to their 8-year old son.
“A 55-year sentence isn’t anywhere near enough and certainly doesn’t compare to the life sentence that we’re all forced to live because of this tragedy,” Cormier wrote.
She quoted the 10-year-old, “I feel sad I will not be able to see mom again. I think you should be in jail for the rest of your life so you cannot hurt anyone else.”