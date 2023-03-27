Woodstock Police Department

Woodstock Police Department cruisers parked in a lot Monday afternoon that the agency shares with the Woodstock Town Hall. On Jan. 24, a local man allegedly stole a cruiser from the lot, but it was quickly recovered less than a mile away. 

 By John Koziol Union Leader Correspondent

WOODSTOCK -- A man who said a Woodstock Police Department cruiser was “calling to me,” has been indicted for allegedly stealing the vehicle earlier this year.

On March 17, the Grafton County Grand Jury handed up a charge of felony theft by unauthorized taking against Owen Davidson, 24, formerly of 34 Webster Road, Lexington, Mass., in connection with the Jan. 24 incident.