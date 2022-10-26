Man charged with killing Concord couple waives arraignment By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Oct 26, 2022 Oct 26, 2022 Updated 19 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now Logan Levar Clegg, a 26-year-old homeless man living in Vermont, waived extradition and would be returned to New Hampshire to face charges he murdered a Concord couple. Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader Staff Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Logan Levar Clegg charged with the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid on a Concord recreation trail in April waived his arraignment and will not appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Clegg, 26, was set to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon via a video link from jail.Clegg was arrested in Vermont on Oct. 19, waived extradition and was transported to New Hampshire on Tuesday, according to information released by Attorney General John Formella.Arraignments are normally pro forma events where the charges against a defendant are read publicly for the first time. They can take a matter of minutes.Defendants often waive their arraignments. When they are jailed, the arraignment can take place via video feeds. Both prosecutors and defense lawyers usually appear before the judge in the courtroom.Clegg will be held on preventative detention, but reserves his right to a bail hearing, according to court documents.He had been ordered to have no contact with the Reid family. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Man charged with killing Concord couple waives arraignment Kayla Montgomery ID'd her husband as Harmony's killer +3 Former coach indicted on federal charges for producing child sexual abuse materials Manchester man gets nearly 3 years in prison after posting videos of himself holding handgun FPU basketball player sues over suspension Merrimack Station thermal pollution trial enters second week in Concord Load more {{title}} Most Popular Kayla Montgomery ID'd her husband as Harmony's killer Adam Montgomery defense: I didn't steal the guns but know who did Man gets 30 years for raping woman and posting video to porn site Judge dismisses lawsuit brought by family of man who died of detox at Valley Street jail Judge rules to open police internal investigations files of former Claremont cop turned politician FPU basketball player sues over suspension Merrimack Station thermal pollution trial enters second week in Concord Former coach indicted on federal charges for producing child sexual abuse materials Hillsborough County loses two of its Special Victims Unit prosecutors Video released of Adam Montgomery being questioned about missing daughter Request News Coverage