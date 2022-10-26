Vermont homeless man to be brought back to face N.H. murder charges
Buy Now

Logan Levar Clegg, a 26-year-old homeless man living in Vermont, waived extradition and would be returned to New Hampshire to face charges he murdered a Concord couple.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader Staff

Logan Levar Clegg charged with the shooting deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid on a Concord recreation trail in April waived his arraignment and will not appear in court Wednesday afternoon. 

Clegg, 26, was set to appear in Merrimack County Superior Court Wednesday afternoon via a video link from jail.