A Massachusetts man is suing the New Hampshire Lottery Commission, claiming a losing scratch ticket he purchased at Market Basket in Seabrook is actually worth a 400-ounce standard gold bar valued at nearly $750,000.
Robert Martel of Ipswich filed a complaint last week in Rockingham County Superior Court alleging “breach of contract” after purchasing the $20 “My Big Million” ticket at a Market Basket in Seabrook in August.
The ticket offered a few ways to win, including a “BONUS” section, which indicated that if a symbol with $200 on a bill were revealed, the player would instantly win $200.
Martel scratched off the bonus area and uncovered what appeared to be the symbol of a gold bar.
He asked the store worker to check the ticket.
“They ran it through the machine and said it wasn’t a winner,” he said in an interview Monday.
In his complaint, Martel told the court that a standard gold bar is 400 ounces in the United States and that’s what he won. Precious metals are actually measured in troy ounces; 1 ounce is equal to 0.9115 troy ounces.
Martel said he sent a registered letter and filled out the proper paperwork to claim the prize through the lottery commission, but never heard back.
Martel, who is representing himself in his legal fight, said he’s hoping the court will award him cash for the value of the gold bar.
“If they want to hand me over the gold bar I’m more than happy to accept it,” he said.
He also insists that lottery officials should rethink their use of the gold bar and consider using a different symbol if it’s really a losing ticket.
“I would think I wouldn’t have to tell them that. I think they would absolutely do that in the future. Maybe they should put a dandelion in there or something,” he said.
“The New Hampshire Lottery has tremendous pride in the tickets we offer for sale and take seriously any comments about them. To the best of our knowledge, we have not received any communications on this claim but we will immediately look into it once we receive it,” said Maura McCann, spokesman for the New Hampshire Lottery.
Martel has purchased New Hampshire scratch tickets in the past, but said this is the first time he’s ever revealed a gold bar.
“I’m pretty much unlucky. I haven’t won anything decent. I think the most I’ve won is like $20, the cost of the ticket,” he said.
Martel is in his 60s, and when asked if he’s retired, he responded, “I’m looking to retire.”