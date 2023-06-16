Akwasi Osusu

Akwasi Owusu attends a pre-trial hearing before opening arguments at Hillsborough County Superior Court on May 8 in his trial on charges he stabbed three Manchester police officers. He was convicted, but a judge later declared him innocent.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

A judge has ordered that Akwasi Owusu, the young man found not guilty by reason of insanity in the 2020 stabbing of three Manchester cops, be released from the state prison psychiatric facility.

On Friday his older sister on said she wanted to apologize to the three Manchester police officers, one of whom was out of work for a couple of months because of his injuries.

