A Hillsborough County jury on Friday found a 48-year-old man guilty of numerous felony sex crimes that took place in the 1990s, convictions that could bring more than a century of punishment.

Three victims, women now in their 30s, testified during a two-week trial of Montriville "Monty" Graham Jr. in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester. The oldest was 11 when the victimization stopped; the youngest 5, prosecutors said.