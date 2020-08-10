The son of a multimillionaire businessman who helped carry out the murder-for-hire slaying of Derry handyman Jack Reid says he's worried he'll be infected with the coronavirus and has penned a letter that he hopes will convince a judge to let him out of prison early.
Jesse Brooks has been imprisoned for more than 12 years after he was convicted of conspiracy in the 2005 death, but he and his defense lawyer are fighting to get a portion of his 15-to-30-year sentence suspended.
A hearing was held in late February in which his lawyer argued he was a model prisoner and should be released early, but the hearing was continued. It is scheduled to resume Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court.
Since then, the coronavirus has spread across the country, including in Arizona, a state that has seen a spike in cases and where Brooks is being held at the Arizona State Prison in Tucson.
“My health condition is very weak due to an excruciating back injury and I struggle to compose this letter. I fear that it is only a matter of time before I contract the deadly virus given the deplorable conditions in which I am forced to live here in prison where there is dangerous overcrowding. My hope is that I will be able to see my mother's face again and thank her for never giving up on me," he wrote in the letter sent to the New Hampshire Union Leader.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 1,458 inmates have been confirmed to have COVID-19 at its prisons statewide.
On Monday, the Tucson prison reported 747 inmates infected with three confirmed deaths and an additional five deaths potentially related to the virus.
Brooks is the son of businessman John “Jay” Brooks, who is serving life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of two counts of capital murder.
State prosecutors have said the elder Brooks planned Reid’s murder inside a barn in Deerfield.
Three others were also involved, including the younger Brooks and Joseph Vrooman, who had a court hearing last month in which he asked to have some of his 17½- to-35-year sentence suspended. Vrooman has served just over 13½ years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit capital murder and hindering apprehension.
As he prepares for his hearing to continue this week, Jesse Brooks said he wrote the letter “to address the good people of New Hampshire directly for the first time.”
“First, I would wish to offer my deepest condolences to the family of Jack Reid. I can only imagine the pain you have experienced all these years. I am sorry that you have to travel for this hearing,” he wrote.
He continued, “I am writing this letter as I am currently asking the judge in Rockingham County and the good people of New Hampshire to reduce my sentence, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic that is spreading across much of the United States, including Arizona where I am now incarcerated.”
Brooks, who has alleged that he’s been mistreated by the Arizona prison system in the past, noted the latest number of inmate infections as he tried to make the case for reducing his sentence.
He also wrote that he’s looking forward to Thursday’s hearing and hopes “that this egregious wrong will be corrected and that I can return home and live a quiet life with a mission of giving back to others as I have benefited from more than a decade of prayers from people with open minds and open hearts.”
Assistant Attorney General Scott D. Chase has objected to any reduction in the sentence, maintaining that Brooks was given a fair trial and that allowing him to be released early “would cut against the interests of justice and reduce public confidence in the criminal justice system.”