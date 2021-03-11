A New Durham man has been indicted for drunken boating and colliding with and injuring a kayaker last September on Lake Winnipesaukee.
Meeting in Concord in February, the Multicounty Grand Jury on Wednesday handed up dozens of indictments for Belknap County, including four for Randy B. Laakso: two counts of DUI aggravated collision with serious injury; reckless conduct with a deadly weapon; and conduct after an accident.
Each of the charges is a Class B felony punishable by term of between 3.5 and 7 years in prison.
According to court records, which also identify him as a resident of Shrewsbury, Mass., a settlement conference for Laakso, 50, has been scheduled for April 23 before Judge Peter Fauver in Belknap County Superior Court.
In the state’s probable-cause affidavit, Marine Patrol Officer Zachary Cobis said he and a colleague responded to a report of a kayaker struck by a boat in the area of Lockes Island and encountered a boat with two kayaks in it.
The people in the boat directed them to a Sea Ray that was conveying a kayaker -- identified only as “M.I” in the indictments. The kayaker was suffering from injuries, including a leg injury that required emergency surgery, to Silver Sands Marina for medical attention.
The passengers in the Sea Ray said they had witnessed a red, 32-foot Monterey powerboat hit the kayak and pointed that vessel out to the officers, who spoke to its operator, later identified as Laakso, who told then that he “had passed the kayaks, but didn’t feel anything hit his boat.”
Laakso followed the officers to Silver Sands, and there, Cobis said he detected “the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his breath.” Cobis added that Laakso appeared to have “slow mannerisms, bloodshot and glassy eyes and was slow in answering questions.”
Cobis said Laakso underwent field-sobriety tests, but refused to submit to a preliminary breath test. He was later transported to Lakes Region General Hospital for a blood draw.
The indictments said the influence of alcohol impaired Laakso’s ability to drive his boat; that he should have known he was involved in an accident which resulted in personal injury; that he failed to stop his boat at the accident scene; and that he “piloted his boat away from the scene of the accident.”
While the court documents did not disclose Laakso’s alcohol concentration, the DUI aggravated charge said it was “of 0.08 or more.” Because of his intoxication, the state considered Laakso’s boat “a deadly weapon.”