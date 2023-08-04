The father of a Manchester boy who died after first responders found him with burns and other injuries last January has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder as well as four counts of assault in connection with the death of his 7-year-old son, prosecutors said.

Murtadah Mohammad, 25, was indicted by the Hillsborough County Superior Court grand jury on eight total charges in connection with the death of Jaevion Riley, 7.