The father of a Manchester boy who died after first responders found him with burns and other injuries last January has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder as well as four counts of assault in connection with the death of his 7-year-old son, prosecutors said.
Murtadah Mohammad, 25, was indicted by the Hillsborough County Superior Court grand jury on eight total charges in connection with the death of Jaevion Riley, 7.
The grand jury indicted Mohammad for second-degree murder for causing “Jaevion’s death recklessly under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of his life, by subjecting him to abusive violence and not obtaining timely medical assistance for his injuries,” according to the Attorney General’s Office.
According to previous reports, Mohammad admitted to police that he hit, scalded and whipped the boy with an electrical cord as discipline for lying.
The boy was in full cardiac arrest when first responders showed up at the family home on Eastern Avenue on Jan. 17. He died Jan. 24.
The grand jury also returned indictments charging Mohammad with two counts of first-degree assault, for knowingly causing serious bodily injury to the boy by scalding him with hot liquid and burning him with a hot pan; and two counts of second-degree assault, for knowingly causing bodily injury to Jaevion by whipping him with a cord and striking him in the face, according to prosecutors.
The murder and assault charges seek extended terms of imprisonment based on the child’s age and/or the infliction of exceptional cruelty or depravity upon him, prosecutors said.
Mohammad also was indicted on three counts of falsifying physical evidence: one count for deleting internet data from his cellphone, another count for deleting call history from his cellphone, and the third count for staging a false accident scene.