Justin Sales

Manchester criminal defendant Justin Sales bows his head during his trial Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court while his public defender, Alex Bou-Rhodes, looks on.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

The man who dodged a murder prosecution in Virginia two years ago was found guilty on Monday of 46 felonies in connection to a brutal rape that took place in Manchester last year.

A Hillsborough County jury issued the guilty verdicts against Justin Jay Sales the day after he turned 22. The verdicts include rape, felony assault and 17 counts of witness tampering, which represented a fraction of forbidden telephone calls that Sales made to the victim from the Valley Street jail.