The man who dodged a murder prosecution in Virginia two years ago was found guilty on Monday of 46 felonies in connection to a brutal rape that took place in Manchester last year.
A Hillsborough County jury issued the guilty verdicts against Justin Jay Sales the day after he turned 22. The verdicts include rape, felony assault and 17 counts of witness tampering, which represented a fraction of forbidden telephone calls that Sales made to the victim from the Valley Street jail.
Most of the convictions involve felony charges, which could land Sales in New Hampshire State Prison for decades, depending on what a judge decides.
Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi ordered a pre-sentence investigation into Sales' background, and the lead prosecutor in the case estimated that it will take months before Sales appears before the judge to be sentenced.
Part of the investigation will explore how much prosecutors will be able to mention about the 2019 murder of a 92-year-old Virginia woman and shooting of her 74-year-old daughter, said Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Patrick Ives.
"It's too soon to say," Ives said about what he'll be able to raise about the Virginia case. "We want anyone charged with criminal offenses to be held accountable for what they've done if they're guilty."
Public defender Paul Borchardt said he wants to see documents related to the Virginia case against Sales. If Ives wants to bring up the Virginia case during sentencing, Sales' defense team would have the right to challenge any evidence and cross examine any witnesses, Borchardt said.
"Something happened there (in Virginia) to make them basically (drop) a murder charge," Borchardt said.
Sales was charged with the Amherst County, Virginia, shootings but was freed from jail after numerous problems arose in the case, including a cyberattack that prevented access to bodycam footage that was part of the investigation. Virginia authorities say the case remains open and under investigation.
The Manchester case stemmed from a September 2022 attack by Sales on his former girlfriend in their Wilson Street apartment.
Sales pinned the 20-year-old woman down, punched her in the face at least three times, bit her five times and sexually assaulted her.
Once jailed, he ignored pretrial orders to not contact the woman and attempted to call her 1,600 times, often using accounts of other inmates to do so. Only 375 calls went through. Prosecutors brought 19 counts of witness tampering, and the jury found him guilty of 17.
Borchardt said he is disappointed in the verdict. Any decision on an appeal will have to wait until the sentencing, he said.
Ives credited the work of investigators, both retired police officers, who work for the Hillsborough County Attorney Office.
"The witness tampering and stalking charges could not have been brought without the work of (Hillsborough County Attorney investigators) Mark Putney and Sean Ford," Ives said.
During testimony, Putney said 17 different inmates allowed Sales to use their phone accounts to call the victim.
Ives said authorities are reviewing the jail calls and may charge some of the inmates, in part to discourage such behavior in the future.
During some of the calls, Sales tried to ingratiate himself with the victim without making any suggestion of changing her story, Ives said. During other calls, he encouraged the victim to tell police she had amnesia or it was a misunderstanding.
Sales faced 52 charges, and the jury exonerated him of six of them. In court filings, he had claimed the act was consensual.