NORTH HAVERHILL – The man who pleaded guilty to crashing his pickup into an SUV and killing a Vermont couple and their unborn child asked a judge to suspend his minimum and maximum sentences Wednesday.
Robert J. Dellinger, 60, made that request during a telephone hearing held before Judge Lawrence A. MacLeod Jr. in Grafton County Superior Court.
MacLeod took the matter under advisement, telling Dellinger, as well as the families of his victims, that “I’ll have an order for you as soon as possible.”
According to court documents, Dellinger, 60, a former Fortune 500 executive with a home in Sunapee, was driving his Chevrolet Silverado southbound on I-89 in Lebanon on Dec. 7, 2013 when he drove across the median and caused the collision with the northbound vehicle driven by Amanda Murphy.
The impact killed Murphy, 24, her fiancé Jason Timmons, 29, as well as the baby. Murphy was eight months pregnant.
In preparation for trial, Dellinger’s attorneys said he was suffering “a delirium” caused by prescription drugs, while the state alleged Dellinger was attempting to commit suicide.
Court documents say the state, in exchange for his entering a plea agreement on two counts of negligent homicide-DUI for the deaths of Murphy and Timmons, and on one count of second-degree assault for the death of the fetus, chose not to pursue charges of second-degree murder against Dellinger.
In April 2015, Dellinger appeared before MacLeod for sentencing, and per the agreement, was ordered to serve a minimum of 4½ years and a maximum of 10 years on each negligent homicide –DUI charge. The sentences run consecutively, meaning Dellinger would have to serve at least nine years and as many as 20.
MacLeod gave Dellinger a suspended sentence of 3½ to seven years for his conviction on the charge of second-degree assault.
Last Dec. 9, however, Dellinger filed a motion to suspend the negligent homicide sentences.
Dellinger’s health, his motion said, “has seriously declined” since his last court appearance, and he now seeks to be released so as to “enable him to reenter society and pursue proactive medical care and attempt to stem the deterioration caused by his multiple sclerosis.”
But in the state’s objection, Senior Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward wrote, is that “Similarly egregious cases have actually been dealt with more harshly than the sentence the defendant received here.”
Ward said suspending Dellinger’s sentence would lessen “…the general deterrence value that this matter has in dissuading others who would drive while under the influence and thereby endanger the lives of fellow motorists.”
Cathy Green, who represents Dellinger, told MacLeod during Wednesday’s hearing that her client’s “physical deterioration” was getting worse and that he had suffered “several bad falls.”
Green cited the danger coronavirus posed to people, like Dellinger, who have underlying diseases, adding that it was “only a matter of time” before the virus enters state prisons.
Dellinger told McLeod he was “deeply sorry” for what he had done and highlighted the fact that while incarcerated, “I stayed productive,” including earning an MBA degree.
He recalled how when he first arrived in prison, “I could walk two miles a day,” while now, because of his multiple sclerosis, he requires a walker “just to take a single step.”
Ward said Dellinger had not met the burden of proof to meet his “extraordinary request” to be “free to go” for time served.
He said Dellinger should have filed a motion to be released on medical parole, not a motion to suspend sentence, noting that MacLeod did “not have statements from experts, from doctors” to consider, but only lay opinions from Dellinger and his supporters.
In response to Green, Ward said the Department of Corrections was “doing everything it can under these circumstances” to keep the coronavirus out of its facilities and was successful to date.
Tammy Langlois, who is Murphy’s mother, and Ashley Murphy, who is her sister, both spoke against Dellinger’s sentences being suspended, saying he should remain in prison.