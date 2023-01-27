Isaiah Rivera Perez

Cleared by a jury last year of murder, a one-time Manchester marijuana dealer avoided a prison sentence on Friday despite firing his gun in a crowded city neighborhood, killing a teenaged home invader.

Isaiah Rivera-Perez, 26, appeared in Hillsborough County Superior Court to be sentenced on a charge of felony reckless conduct — his only conviction stemming from the 2020 home invasion of his Central Street apartment by four gang members.