CONCORD -- Wearing a T-shirt, jeans and handcuffs, Kyle Hendrickson, 25 -- who on April 12 threatened via social media to shoot up Portsmouth High School -- appeared in federal court Tuesday on charges of transmitting via interstate commerce a threat to injure others.

In a video he posted on SnapChat, Hendrickson brandished a handgun while sitting in a vehicle outside the high school, with a text overlay, "imma shoot up the school."