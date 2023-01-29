A Manchester chimney services contractor has paid more than $26,000 to three workers to resolve allegations it violated the Fair Labor Standards Act’s anti-retaliation provisions.
Ceaser Chimney Service Inc. paid a total of $26,163, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in Manchester said in a news release.
The charges were brought after investigators determined Ceaser Chimney Service fired an employee in June 2021 after they contacted the N.H. Department of Labor to ask about their rights under the labor laws. The employer also unlawfully questioned two other employees regarding their communications with the Wage and Hour Division during its investigation, officials said.
Anti-retaliation provisions in the Fair Labor Standards Act prohibit employers from discharging an employee or discriminating against an employee who engages in protected activity, including filing a complaint, participating in an investigation, or even simply asking questions about their wages.
“The U.S. Department of Labor takes allegations of employee retaliation very seriously,” Steven McKinney, district director of the Wage and Hour Division in Manchester. “These rights include the ability to contact the department and other agencies about the employer’s pay practices and to speak openly with investigators and other department officials during an investigation.”
According to the settlement agreement, Ceaser Chimney Inc. has:
• Paid the terminated employee a total of $21,163, which includes $2,463 in back pay for time they were unemployed after the termination, $8,700 in front pay and $10,000 in punitive damages;
• Paid the other employees punitive damages totaling $5,000, or $2,500 each;
• Agreed not to discharge or in any other manner discriminate against any employee because they filed a complaint, testified, or participated in any FLSA investigation or proceeding or has asserted any right guaranteed by the FLSA;
• Agreed to provide all current and future employees with a written statement of their FLSA rights for a five-year period.
An attempt to reach Ceasar Chimney Service for comment Sunday was unsuccessful.
“The division will continue to enforce these protections vigorously and make it clear – as Ceaser Chimney Inc. has learned – that retaliation against workers has costly consequences,” McKinney said in a statement. “The Wage and Hour Division encourages workers and employers in northern New England to contact the Manchester District Office to learn more about their respective rights and responsibilities under federal law.”